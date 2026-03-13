Cybersecurity Council warns of rising threat from ‘wiper malware'

ABU DHABI, 13th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Cybersecurity Council (CSC) has warned of the growing threat posed by “wiper malware," which can target individuals and organisations by deleting or damaging data and disrupting systems and services.

The council said that such attacks could affect daily digital use, business continuity and operational processes, particularly where preparedness is weak or preventive measures are lacking.

It noted that cyber threats are evolving beyond attacks aimed at stealing information or gaining unauthorised access, increasingly including destructive operations designed to cause widespread disruption in targeted digital environments. Wiper malware falls into this category, as it is used to delete or corrupt files and damage systems, potentially halting operations and delaying recovery and service restoration.

The council said the danger of such malware lies in its direct impact on data and systems. Individuals may lose important digital files, while organisations could face disruption to operational systems, services and processes. Recovery may be especially difficult in environments that lack tested, segregated backups or clear incident response plans.

It stressed that reducing the risks begins with strengthening basic preventive practices for both individuals and organisations. These include regularly updating systems and software, addressing security vulnerabilities, exercising caution when dealing with untrusted links or attachments, and maintaining regular, isolated backups that are tested periodically.

The council also highlighted the need to improve readiness against destructive cyberattacks by promoting safe digital behaviour among individuals, strengthening incident response plans within organisations, monitoring systems for unusual activity, and raising awareness about the nature of such threats and how to prevent them.

It said the warning forms part of ongoing efforts to enhance cyber resilience, support business and service continuity, and promote a preventive cybersecurity culture aimed at creating a safer digital environment for individuals and organisations.