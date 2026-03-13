Dubai holds off Baskonia rally for EuroLeague Round 31 victory in Sarajevo

SARAJEVO, 13th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Basketball recorded a 100–94 win over Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz in Round 31 of the EuroLeague, controlling most of the contest before closing out the result in front of a packed crowd at Zetra in Sarajevo.

Dubai set the tone early. A strong opening stretch led by Dwayne Bacon, Mfiondu Kabengele and Dzanan Musa quickly produced an 11-point advantage within the first five minutes. The team maintained control of the opening period and finished the first quarter ahead 29–21.

Bacon finished as Dubai’s leading scorer with 23 points, while Kabengele added 17. Musa delivered another all-around performance, recording 19 points along with seven rebounds and three assists in just over 23 minutes on the court.

For Baskonia, Mouhamet Diakite led all scorers with 27 points, while Jordan Omoruyi contributed 18.

Dubai will remain in Sarajevo for its next game, hosting Crvena Zvezda in ABA League action on 15th March at Zetra, before returning to EuroLeague play on the road against Partizan.