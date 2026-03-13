Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed approves entrepreneurship, investment attraction strategies for Emirates Villages

ABU DHABI, 13th March, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs and Chairman of the Emirates Council for Balanced Development, has approved the National Strategy for Entrepreneurship and Small and Medium Enterprises in the Emirates Villages, together with the Investment Attraction Strategy.

Both strategies aim to advance sustainable economic development in rural areas and foster a business environment that supports growth and innovation.

This announcement came as H.H. Sheikh Theyab chaired the council’s meeting, during which strategic priorities across the economic, tourism, community, and cultural sectors were reviewed.

Developed in strategic partnership with the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, the National Strategy for Entrepreneurship and SMEs in the Emirates Villages seeks to build a diversified and self-sustaining local economy within these villages.

It also aims to empower village residents to become successful entrepreneurs capable of reaching national and global markets, while strengthening the presence of Emirati identity in locally produced goods and services.

In parallel, the Investment Attraction Strategy aims to bring more than AED1 billion in investments to the Emirates Villages by transforming them into attractive destinations for tourism and investment.

The strategy focuses on three key sectors: tourism and hospitality, industrial development, and real estate, supporting rural development and creating new employment opportunities for Emiratis.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Theyab reviewed the council’s recent achievements, projects, and initiatives supporting youth, senior citizens, family cohesion, sports, health, and the Emirates Councils.

He said, "In line with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the Emirates Council for Balanced Development remains committed to advancing comprehensive and sustainable development across all Emirates. This ensures social stability for citizens and enhances the overall quality of life in the UAE community."

He further emphasised the importance of collaboration between government and private-sector entities to support development pathways in villages and rural areas, and to empower Emiratis, particularly youth, to play a central role in the nation’s development journey.

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, stated that the Emirates Council for Balanced Development, under the chairmanship of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, continues to play a pivotal role through its leading initiatives and projects that support inclusive economic growth in the UAE.

He noted that the council’s efforts enable entrepreneurs to drive economic and social development, in line with The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World initiative, which aims to position the country as a global hub for entrepreneurial ventures and an attractive destination for investment.

Mohammed Khalifa Bakhit Al Kaabi, Secretary-General of the Emirates Council for Balanced Development, affirmed that under the guidance of the UAE’s wise leadership and H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the council is advancing the implementation of integrated development projects that enhance quality of life across the nation.

He highlighted the council’s commitment to building a balanced development framework that drives progress in villages and rural areas and empowers their residents to access economic and developmental opportunities that strengthen their role in the UAE’s national development journey.