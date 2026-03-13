UAE assures UN, global partners of resilience, ongoing humanitarian support amid unprovoked Iranian aggression against UAE

GENEVA, 13th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Jamal Al Musharakh, Permanent Representative of the United Arab Emirates to the United Nations and Other International Organisations in Geneva, held a series of high-level meetings with leaders of UN agencies and international organisations to brief them on the recent escalation in the Arabian Gulf region and the unprovoked Iranian aggression against the UAE, assuring them of the UAE’s stability and the continuity of humanitarian and economic operations.

During meetings with senior officials including UN High Commissioner for Refugees Barham Salih; President of the International Committee of the Red Cross Mirjana Spoljaric Egger; Director-General of the World Trade Organisation Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development Pedro Manuel Moreno; Director-General of the International Labour Organisation Gilbert F. Houngbo; UN High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu; and Interim Head of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Geneva Gemma Connell, Al Musharakh provided updates on the situation and emphasized the UAE’s continued commitment to stability, humanitarian cooperation, and the uninterrupted functioning of economic and aid operations.

He emphasised that the UAE has consistently called for de-escalation and diplomatic solutions, while also warning about the growing threat posed by Iran’s ballistic missile and drone capabilities.

He highlighted that attacks against the UAE carry broader international implications due to the country’s role as a global hub for commerce, logistics, and humanitarian operations.

During these meetings, Al Musharakh conveyed a message of reassurance to UN and international partners, affirming that the UAE continues to operate fully and remains committed to supporting humanitarian and development efforts.

The UAE continues to serve as a major global hub for humanitarian logistics, with Dubai hosting one of the world’s largest humanitarian supply and coordination centers supporting aid operations worldwide.

Al Musharakh reaffirmed that the UAE will continue facilitating any necessary clearances for emergency humanitarian flights. He also highlighted the country’s contingency measures to ensure continuity of economic activity, food security, and global trade flows despite the current regional challenges.

Senior officials from UN agencies and international organisations expressed appreciation for the UAE’s role as a key humanitarian partner and a major hub for humanitarian logistics, noting that the comprehensive briefings provided valuable insights to better understand the situation on the ground and ensure more accurate communication of developments to other stakeholders.