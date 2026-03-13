UAE expresses solidarity with Ethiopia, conveys condolences over victims of floods, landslides

ABU DHABI, 13th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia over the victims of floods and landslides caused by heavy rains in the Gamo Zone in southern Ethiopia, which resulted in dozens of deaths and caused significant damage.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of Ethiopia over this tragedy.