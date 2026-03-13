Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session explores wisdom, character, ethics

ABU DHABI, 13th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The role of wisdom in shaping values, guiding leadership, and supporting social cohesion was the focus of the latest Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session.

Titled ‘Wisdom, Character, and Ethics’, the session was attended by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, alongside senior officials, scholars, and guests.

Held at the Majlis venue at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, the session featured contributions from Dr Omar Al Darei, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments, and Zakat; Dr Fayez Seif, Member of the Higher Islamic Sharia Council in the Lebanese Republic; and Dr Soumia Massine, Adjunct Professor at Mohammed V University of Rabat in Morocco.

The discussion was moderated by presenter and writer Safia Al Shehhi.

The speakers examined the meaning of wisdom and how it is reflected in ethical judgement and conduct in dealing with individuals and society, emphasising that wisdom goes beyond knowledge to encourage restraint, balance, and responsible behaviour.

Participants highlighted wisdom as a defining feature of the UAE’s approach since the time of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, noting that it has remained central to the principles guiding the nation’s development over time. They stressed that these principles continue to be passed on through the family, education, and the influence of positive role models.

Reflecting the designation of 2026 as the Year of Family in the UAE, the discussion underscored the family’s essential role in nurturing sound judgement, balance, and values, describing it as the first environment in which these qualities take shape and are carried forward into wider society.

Concluding the discussion, participants emphasised that wisdom remains central to strengthening families, fostering understanding, and supporting stability and cohesion within society.

Wisdom, Character, and Ethics will be broadcast on Saturday 14th March at 5 pm on Abu Dhabi TV and the Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed YouTube channel (youtube.com/@MajlisMohamedbinZayed).