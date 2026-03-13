Dubai Health, CDA, DHA introduce ‘Itma’en’ service to enhance mental wellbeing, quality of life in Dubai

DUBAI, 13th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Health, in collaboration with the Community Development Authority, and the Dubai Health Authority, has announced the launch of the ‘Itma’en’ service, which means ‘rest assured’, making mental health support freely accessible to citizens, residents, and visitors.

This joint initiative reinforces Dubai’s vision of placing health and wellbeing at the heart of its priorities and reflects its commitment to developing an integrated mental health system that elevates quality of life across the community.

The service is part of ongoing efforts to expand access to mental wellbeing services and foster a healthier community.

The ‘Itma’en’ service offers confidential mental wellbeing guidance through a dedicated hotline (800506), providing a safe and welcoming space for individuals to consult experts and seek reassurance whenever they need it.

A team of specialists is available to listen, provide professional guidance, and help foster greater awareness and understanding of mental wellbeing across the community.

This initiative embodies Dubai’s approach to developing integrated human-centred services that advance quality of life through a broad network of health and community programmes rooted in the belief that human wellbeing is the foundation of a thriving society. It also supports the objectives of Dubai Social Agenda 33, which aims to strengthen a comprehensive social framework that provides protection, care, and empowerment for all members of society, while advancing a healthcare system in line with global best practices.

Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai, affirmed that the launch of the mental wellbeing support hotline reflects the Authority’s commitment, together with its partners, to strengthening Dubai’s social care system. The initiative aims to provide specialised support channels that assist families and individuals in dealing with various emotional challenges, contributing to community stability and improved quality of life.

She said, “Promoting mental wellness of individuals and families is a fundamental priority within Dubai’s social development framework, given its direct impact on community wellbeing and quality of life. Through this hotline, delivered in collaboration with our partners in the health sector, we aim to provide a safe space for every member of society to express their feelings and receive the professional support they need, strengthening social cohesion and fostering a culture of seeking help when needed.”

Proactive healthcare framework

Dr. Alawi Alsheikh-Ali, Director General of Dubai Health Authority, emphasised that the initiative reflects Dubai’s unwavering commitment to advancing community health and wellbeing. He noted that it also embodies the city’s approach to building a flexible and proactive healthcare system that places people at its centre, while ensuring access to mental health guidance and counselling as a key pillar of public health and quality of life.

He explained that the initiative also reflects the Dubai Government’s approach to integrating efforts and collaboration among government entities to strengthen mental health services. By enabling community members to access timely guidance and care, the initiative contributes to building a healthier and happier society.

Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health and President of Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU), said, “Guided by the vision of our leadership, the Itma’en service reflects Dubai’s renewed commitment to ensuring that mental wellbeing is supported by the same care and attention as physical health. By working together with government entities, we are creating accessible channels for individuals to seek guidance with confidence and privacy, helping build healthier communities.”

He added, “I extend my sincere appreciation to our partners at the Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai and the Dubai Health Authority for their collaboration in launching this initiative. At Dubai Health, we remain committed to advancing health for humanity and strengthening community wellbeing through specialised digital and community programmes in line with our ‘Patient First’ promise.”

The Itma’en service targets all age groups and is provided free of charge in Arabic and English, operating daily from 9:00 am to midnight. Callers can speak directly with specialised counsellors to receive guidance and reassurance, while cases requiring medical follow-up are referred to the appropriate specialised teams for evaluation and further care.