GCAA: More than 1.4 million passengers served through UAE airports from 1 to 12 March

ABU DHABI, 13th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) confirmed that air traffic in the UAE is witnessing a gradual return to its normal operational levels, following the country’s successful and professional management of the exceptional circumstances witnessed in the region during the recent period.

This was achieved through carefully planned operational and regulatory measures that ensured passenger safety while maintaining the continuity of air transport operations.

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism and Chairman of the Board of the GCAA, said that under the guidance of the UAE’s wise leadership, the country managed this phase through a responsible approach that places human safety at the forefront of priorities, while ensuring the continuity of the aviation sector in meeting the needs of travellers.

He added, “The safety of passengers, pilots, flight crews and all personnel working in the aviation sector remains the absolute priority in all decisions related to airspace and flight operations. Despite the exceptional circumstances witnessed in the region in recent days, the UAE ensured the balanced management of air traffic through operating limited flights via approved contingency routes, ensuring the continuity of travel in line with the highest safety standards.”

He noted that operational indicators reflect the success of these efforts, as more than 1.4 million passengers were served through the country’s airports between 1 and 12 March 2026, reflecting the ability of the UAE’s aviation system to efficiently manage different circumstances while maintaining smooth passenger movement.

He affirmed that the UAE aviation sector is steadily moving toward restoring normal operational levels, supported by continuous coordination with sector partners, neighbouring countries, as well as regional and international partners to ensure the efficient and safe continuity of air traffic.

For his part, Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the GCAA, affirmed that the UAE’s air transport system continues to operate with high efficiency to ensure the continuity of travel and passenger services, within an organized operational plan that takes into account operational developments as well as safety and security requirements.

He explained that 7,839 air traffic movements were recorded in UAE airspace between 1 and 12 March, reflecting the success of ongoing efforts to gradually and systematically restore air traffic operations.

Al Suwaidi added that UAE national carriers have begun restoring a significant portion of their operations, with indicators showing that the total operational activity of UAE national carriers reached approximately 44.6% of the overall operational levels that existed before the current tensions, reflecting the ability of UAE airlines to gradually return to normal flight operations.

The GCAA also expressed its appreciation for the cooperation of travellers and their commitment to the guidance and instructions issued by the relevant authorities, which contributed to maintaining smooth passenger movement across airports during this period.

The authority also called on travellers to follow the latest updates issued by airlines and verify the status and timing of their flights before heading to airports, helping facilitate travel procedures and avoid unnecessary waiting times.