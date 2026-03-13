Abu Dhabi Police Chief inspects Civil Defence Centre readiness in Shakbout City

ABU DHABI, 13th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Major General Ahmed Saif bin Zaitoon Al Muhairi, Abu Dhabi Police Commander-in-Chief, visited the Civil Defence Centre in Shakhbout City, affiliated with the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority (ADCDA), as part of his commitment to monitoring the readiness of the fieldwork system and reviewing the level of preparedness to handle various reports and emergency situations, in order to enhance response speed and safeguard lives and property.

The visit was attended by Brigadier General Salem Abdullah bin Barrak Al Dhaheri, Director-General of ADCDA, along with a number of officers.

During the visit, the Abu Dhabi Police Commander-in-Chief was briefed on the workflow at the centre and the approved operational plans for dealing with incidents and reports.

He listened to an explanation of the technical capabilities and modern equipment used in firefighting and rescue operations, as well as the mechanisms adopted to improve response efficiency to incidents in accordance with best practices and international standards.

He also attended a presentation on the coordination and integration mechanisms between civil defence teams and relevant entities, and the role of modern technologies in supporting field operations and enhancing the speed of response to incidents, contributing to the establishment of an integrated security and safety system.