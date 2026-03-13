Abdulla Al Hamed: Professional, responsible media represents first line of defence against disinformation during challenges

DUBAI, 13th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of National Media Authority (NMA), said that the holy month of Ramadan this year comes amid exceptional circumstances facing the country due to what he described as treacherous Iranian attacks, noting that these desperate attempts to undermine the nation’s security were shattered against the rock of resilience built by the brave heroes of the armed forces.

His remarks came at the opening of the National Media Authority’s annual Ramadan gathering held yesterday at the Atlantis the Royal Hotel in Dubai, organised as part of its commitment to strengthening ongoing communication with media leaders.

Al Hamed said that the nation’s heroes presented a heroic epic as they confronted the hostile Iranian missiles and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) with high efficiency and capability.

He noted that the remarkable professionalism and vigilance demonstrated by the nation’s defenders reflect a solid combat doctrine and a firm belief in the right to defend national sovereignty.

He stressed that the heroic scenes of intercepting missiles and UAVs high in the sky instilled a sense of reassurance among citizens and residents alike that cannot be shaken by threats.

NMA Chairman also praised the wisdom and far-sighted vision with which President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is steering the nation during this critical stage, emphasising that the leadership that builds nations in times of prosperity is the same leadership that knows how to protect them during times of challenge.

He noted that His Highness’ approach to crisis management is based on calm insight and deep confidence in the nation’s ability to overcome adversity, stressing that such difficult moments represent merely a passing stage in the journey of a country that has long transformed challenges into opportunities for progress and cohesion.

Al Hamed added that this leadership wisdom serves as a compass for national media, guiding it toward balanced discourse that avoids emotional reactions and instead relies on confidence and awareness, addressing minds as much as it reassures hearts.

He also stressed that responsible journalism during times of crisis can sometimes have a greater impact than the noise of events themselves.

“Our national media is a battalion stationed in the trenches of awareness and a fortified fence protecting the home front,” Al Hamed said. He added that the gathering conveys a clear message: that the treacherous attack targeting the nation’s skies has only strengthened unity, and that responsible words in times of crisis represent the first bullet confronting aggression and disinformation.

He stressed that conflicts in today’s world are no longer confined to conventional battlefields but have extended strongly into the media sphere, where the war on awareness is no less dangerous than armed confrontation.

He explained that the battle of words, images and information has become a parallel front where attempts at influence, misinformation and rumor-spreading occur, increasing the responsibility of national media to verify information, reinforce truth and protect public opinion.

He affirmed that professional and responsible media represents the first line of defence against disinformation campaigns and the protection of collective societal awareness.

Al Hamed also said the crisis had revealed an ethical test in which major media institutions abandoned their professional standards after losing their compass of truth and adopting questionable agendas. This, he said, reflects a moral bankruptcy that requires national media to respond with strategic caution, including information boycotts against those who deviate from integrity and denying such platforms the opportunity to infiltrate societal awareness.

Addressing social media users, he stressed that the digital footprint of every Emirati should reflect the values of the “Sons of Zayed”, nobility, dignity and self-confidence.

He warned against engaging in disputes or responding to offensive accounts that thrive on interaction, noting that falsehood is best confronted by ignoring it and refraining from spreading it, while urging caution against sharing content from unknown sources that may form part of psychological warfare tools.

The Ramadan gathering was attended by Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Vice Chairman of the NMA; Dr. Jamal Obaid Al Kaabi, Secretary-General of the NMA; a number of media leaders in the UAE; editors-in-chief; senior officials of Arab and international media organisations operating in the country; representatives of media sector companies; and several prominent social media influencers.

The meeting aimed to exchange views and expertise on ways to develop media work and keep pace with the rapid transformations in the sector at both regional and global levels, while building bridges of cooperation among institutions operating in the field to enhance media performance and strengthen the country’s media ecosystem, as well as support the nation’s development journey and reinforce its presence on the global media map.

Media professionals and social media influencers expressed their deep appreciation for the bravery and vigilance of the UAE Armed Forces in defending the nation. They said the courage and competence shown in confronting the hostile Iranian attack reflect the highest levels of professionalism, sacrifice and loyalty.

They emphasised that the armed forces constitute an impregnable fortress and a protective shield for the nation, noting that the soldiers’ actions reflect the high level of readiness of the military institutions in safeguarding the country’s security and stability and protecting its capabilities.

They also stressed their full confidence in the UAE’s ability to overcome the crisis swiftly and steadfastly, relying on the wisdom of its leadership, the strength of its institutions, and the cohesion of its society.

They emphasised their awareness of the responsibility placed upon them during this period amid the spread of rumours and disinformation attempts.

Participants affirmed their commitment to their role in conveying accurate information, strengthening public awareness and promoting a spirit of national responsibility, in support of societal stability and national efforts until the country overcomes this phase and emerges stronger and more resilient.