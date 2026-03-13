UAE President and Ethiopian Prime Minister discuss cooperation and regional developments

ABU DHABI, 13th March, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Dr Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, today discussed bilateral cooperation, particularly in the economic, trade, and development sectors, as well as opportunities to advance ties in a way that supports the priorities and mutual interests of both countries and brings prosperity to their peoples.

The discussions took place during His Highness’ meeting with His Excellency Ahmed, who is on a working visit to the UAE.

The meeting also addressed developments in the Middle East amid escalating military actions and their serious implications for regional and international security and stability. In this context, His Excellency Ahmed condemned the blatant Iranian attacks that continue to target the UAE and other countries in the region, noting that they constitute a violation of state sovereignty and international law. He also affirmed Ethiopia’s solidarity with the UAE in all measures it takes to safeguard its security, territorial integrity, and the safety of its people.

His Highness thanked His Excellency for Ethiopia’s supportive stance towards the UAE.

His Highness also conveyed his sincere condolences to His Excellency and the people of Ethiopia over the victims of the floods and landslides caused by heavy rains in southern Ethiopia, affirming the UAE’s solidarity with Ethiopia at this difficult time.

Both sides underscored the need for an immediate halt to the escalation and called for serious dialogue and diplomatic means to resolve outstanding issues in the region in a way that prevents further tensions and crises and preserves regional security and stability.