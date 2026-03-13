CENTCOM confirms death of six crew members in refuelling aircraft crash in Iraq

WASHINGTON, 13th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed the death of all six crew members of the KC-135 refuelling aircraft that crashed in western Iraq yesterday.

In an update issued today on the incident, CENTCOM reiterated that the crash was not the result of hostile or friendly fire.

It added that the aircraft was lost while flying over friendly airspace in western Iraq yesterday as part of Operation Epic Fury missions.

CENTCOM noted that the circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation, but it has been confirmed that the loss of the aircraft was not caused by hostile or friendly fire.