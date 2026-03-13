Majalis Abu Dhabi in Citizens and Community Affairs Office of Presidential Court partners with Creative Lab to launch Family in Frame Award

ABU DHABI, 13th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Majalis Abu Dhabi in the Citizens and Community Affairs Office of the Presidential Court, in collaboration with Creative Lab, has opened submissions for the Family in Frame Award, a nationwide photography competition inviting all members of the community to capture authentic moments that reflect the strength and connection of family life.

Launched as part of the UAE Year of Family, and part of Creative Lab’s wider Family in Frame initiative, the competition highlights the role of family in strengthening shared values, cultural continuity and community cohesion. Through photography, participants are invited to capture meaningful moments that convey warmth, belonging and intergenerational bonds.

Submissions are open until 29th May 2026. Winners will be announced on 15th June 2026, with selected works showcased during Eid Al Etihad 2026 as part of a curated exhibition celebrating creative expression and community participation.

The award will recognise three outstanding submissions, with prizes of AED25,000 for first place, AED15,000 for second place and AED10,000 for third place. Entries will be evaluated by a judging committee of media industry experts based on creativity, relevance and quality.

Majalis Abu Dhabi is collaborating with Creative Lab on an initiative that celebrates creativity and one of the most important pillars of our society, the family. Through this meaningful theme, the initiative encourages artistic expression that reflects unity, shared experience and the bonds that strengthen our communities.

Aysha Al Jneibi, Director of Talent Management at the CMA, said, “Family plays a vital role in shaping confidence, creativity and aspiration. Through the Family in Frame Award, we are encouraging individuals of all ages to share stories that reflect the values that unite our communities. At Creative Lab, we remain committed to supporting talent and empowering content creators across the UAE by providing platforms that nurture storytelling, creative expression and emerging voices.”

Salwa Al Hadhrami, Head of Creative Content and Creative Community Projects at the Creative Media Authority, said, “We invite photographers and emerging creatives across the UAE to take part in this initiative and share their unique perspective. ‘Family in Frame’ offers an opportunity to contribute to a national moment through visual storytelling that celebrates relationships across generations.”

Through this collaboration, Creative Lab and Majalis Abu Dhabi in the Citizens and Community Affairs Office of the Presidential Court aim to encourage broad community participation, highlight creative media talent and celebrate the role of family in building a cohesive and resilient society.

Participants may submit one photograph aligned with the award theme. Images should capture shared families’ experiences and demonstrate strong visual storytelling. Faces do not need to be clearly visible. Photographs must be submitted in JPEG or JPG format, with a minimum size of 5MB and resolution of 300 DPI. Images should not contain logos, signatures or time stamps. Limited artistic editing is permitted, while excessive manipulation and AI generated imagery is not allowed.