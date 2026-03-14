Nabdh Al Falah Community Hub marks first anniversary with record community engagement, social impact

ABU DHABI, 14th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Nabdh Al Falah Community Hub is marking one year since its launch this month and is celebrating a record number of achievements that underscore its immediate success in establishing an integrated social engagement model.

Designed to act as a key hub for strengthening family cohesion, enhancing quality of life, and empowering community members, in Al Falah, Abu Dhabi, in particular, and across the emirate, ‘Nabdh Al Falah’ is the first in a series of hubs being established by the Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development, in efforts to advance the provision of social services and build an ecosystem that will strengthen multi-sector partnerships.

Since its launch in February last year, Nabdh Al Falah has delivered 219 programmes across 754 sessions, in partnership with 105 government, private-sector, and Third sector entities. The hub attracted more than 29,000 participants, equivalent to over half of Al Falah’s local population. Indeed, attendance has exceeded initial launch targets by nearly 14 times, reflecting strong community engagement and growing trust in the hub and its services.

Programmes delivered over the last 12 months have covered a range of social priorities, with learning and skills development accounting for 35 percent of total activities, followed by social support at 28 percent.

Additional programmes focused on culture and national identity, sports, health, and social and recreational activities, ensuring a comprehensive response to the needs of different community groups.

The hub has also played host to several major initiatives and flagship programmes, including summer activities that attracted more than 5,100 participants. These include the “Family: The Pulse of the Community” programme, the “Dari Zayed” exhibition, entrepreneurship and professional development initiatives, as well as emergency preparedness, sports, and health programmes.

Commenting on the hub’s performance, Engineer Hamad Ali Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Department of Community Development (DCD), said, “The achievements recorded within a single year reflect DCD’s vision to develop an integrated social services system that places people at its core while contributing to building a more cohesive and interconnected society. This achievement coincides with the Year of the Family 2026, which embodies the commitment of our wise leadership to strengthening the role of the family as the incubator of values and the foundation of societal stability.”

He added, “Investing in active community spaces represents a direct investment in quality of life. The hub’s success also highlights the importance of partnership and integration among different community-minded entities in delivering sustainable social impact.”

He also pointed to the significant figures and indicators achieved during the hub’s first year as a clear demonstration of the effectiveness of the DCD’s approach. This, he asserts, is based on actively engaging the community in designing solutions and delivering programmes that respond to real needs on the ground.

In conclusion, He described the hub as a practical model of the role community hubs play in strengthening social cohesion, supporting family stability and creating an enabling environment that empowers individuals to actively contribute to community development.

Beyond the huge participation and large number of activities conducted, the hub has also proved to have delivered real social impact. For example, in 2025, 46 Medeem weddings were hosted. With an additional 30 Medeem weddings already booked for 2026, Nabdh Al Falah’s role is only growing, particularly in areas that support family stability and the strengthening of social bonds.

The community hub also recorded participation by more than 10,000 individuals in sports and health programmes, delivered across 120 sessions, achieving growth that exceeded targets by threefold within just six months.

In the area of empowerment and capacity building, more than 35 percent of the centre’s programmes focused on skills development, future readiness and employment opportunities. This included 29 programmes delivered through 91 sessions, reaching more than 3,800 beneficiaries; again, demonstrating the effective translation of partners’ expertise into direct community impact.

During its first year of operations, the hub also placed particular emphasis on youth engagement, delivering more than 210 targeted sessions, including 75 sessions focused on national identity and cultural continuity, while integrating future-oriented and technical skills to balance global openness with Emirati values.

Commenting on the anniversary, Mohammed Hilal Al Balooshi, Executive Director of the Community Engagement and Empowerment Sector, said, “Nabdh Al Falah represents a practical model for translating community vision into tangible outcomes through programmes that stem from residents’ needs and align with their aspirations.

“Effective partnerships have played a key role in maximising social impact, whether in empowering individuals, supporting family stability or strengthening community identity. Strong community engagement with the hub’s programmes also reflects public trust in the services provided and supports plans to further develop initiatives and expand their scope in the next phase, ensuring sustainable impact and reinforcing the role of community hubs as key platforms for social participation and empowerment across the Emirate.”

Nabdh Al Falah is not just a singular project; it is understood to be the first in a series of similar hubs planned to be rolled out by the Department of Community Development in many different communities across Abu Dhabi, in the near future.

According to the DCD, these hubs will become active community drivers that enhance service integration and support the transition towards a more participatory model that places people at the heart of social development, contributing to long-term, sustainable community growth.