UAE air defences intercept 9 ballistic missiles, 33 drones

ABU DHABI, 14th March, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE air defence systems today, Saturday 14th March 2026, intercepted nine ballistic missiles and 33 drones launched from Iran.

Since the start of the blatant Iranian attacks, UAE air defence systems have intercepted 294 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,600 drones.

These attacks have resulted in six deaths among Emirati, Pakistani, Nepali and Bangladeshi nationals, and 141 minor and moderate injuries among individuals of Emirati, Egyptian, Sudanese, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, Afghan, Bahraini, Comorian, Turkish, Iraqi, Nepali, Nigerian, Omani, Jordanian, Palestinian, Ghanaian, Indonesian and Swedish nationalities.

The Ministry of Defence affirmed that it remains fully prepared and ready to deal with any threats and will firmly confront any attempt to undermine the security of the state, ensuring the protection of its sovereignty, security and stability and safeguarding its interests and national capabilities.