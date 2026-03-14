Family Care Authority highlights role of safe access to digital knowledge in protecting children in UAE

ABU DHABI, 14th March, 2026 (WAM) -- On the occasion of Emirati Children’s Day, Salama Al Ameemi, Director-General of the Family Care Authority (FCA), underscored the importance of empowering children to access digital knowledge safely and responsibly by raising awareness of online risks and providing the necessary support and guidance to children and their families.

Salama said, “In line with this year’s Emirati Children’s Day theme, ‘The Right to Digital Knowledge’, we at the Family Care Authority continues to uphold our commitment to empowering children to access digital knowledge safely and responsibly. This is achieved by raising awareness, promoting protection and providing the necessary support and guidance to children and their families. We work to raise understanding of digital risks such as cyber extortion and online threats, while implementing social initiatives that enrich knowledge and foster a cohesive resilient society."

She added, "Guided by the directives of our wise leadership and the National Family Growth Agenda 2031, the Year of Family turns national vision into tangible outcomes, and this guides our work every day at FCA. We lead efforts to enhance our integrated services ecosystem through pioneering projects such as the Child Centre, which provides a unique service experience and serves as a unified hub connecting all relevant stakeholders to provide comprehensive, specialised services for children and their families requiring dedicated care and support."

"The Centre contributes to an integrated service environment that places the child’s best interests at its core, strengthens coordination and collaboration among relevant entities, and accelerates response to cases, thereby reducing the risk of further trauma and ensuring effective support for children and their families," Salama continued.

She further said, "When we think about the future of our nation, we often speak about progress, innovation and ambition. Yet the truest reflection of our future is found in our children. Their sense of security and the care they receive from the people around them will ultimately shape the society we build together."

"Even in moments that test communities, the resilience and optimism children show remind us why it is our shared duty to protect their wellbeing and nurture environments where they can grow with dignity and hope," Salama concluded.