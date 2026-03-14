CDA launches volunteer initiative through Dubai Now app to support community mental health

DUBAI, 14th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai has launched a new volunteer opportunity through the Dubai Now app, inviting doctors and mental health specialists to offer their expertise in supporting members of the community during the current circumstances.

The initiative is part of the ‘Itma’en’ mental wellbeing service, launched by CDA in collaboration with Dubai Health and the Dubai Health Authority, which aims to strengthen community mental health support through the Dubai Community Mental Health Support Hotline (800506).

The hotline enables individuals to connect directly with qualified specialists who provide confidential psychological first aid and guidance, helping people navigate emotional pressures and challenges that may arise during these circumstances.

Through this initiative, CDA aims to strengthen the emirate’s community support network by mobilising experienced professionals in medicine, nursing, psychology and social work to provide psychological first aid and guidance. Volunteers will play an important role in listening to individuals, providing initial emotional support, and directing cases that require further intervention to the appropriate entities.

As part of the initiative, participating volunteers will undergo specialised training delivered by Dubai Health, focusing on psychological first aid, best practices for managing support calls, and professional approaches to delivering mental health assistance through the hotline, ensuring services are provided in accordance with the highest professional and ethical standards.

The initiative is open to qualified professionals with academic credentials in medicine, nursing, psychology, social work, or related disciplines, along with a valid professional licence issued by the relevant authorities. Students and trainees in relevant fields may also participate under professional supervision. Volunteers are expected to demonstrate foundational knowledge of psychological first aid and strong communication skills, while committing to the required training and adhering to the operational protocols governing the hotline.

Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director-General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, said that the volunteer opportunity launched under the ‘Itma’en’ mental wellbeing service reflects CDA’s continued commitment to strengthening the emirate’s social support framework and expanding access to specialised assistance for individuals and families.

She added that engaging qualified professionals and specialists in community-based support initiatives plays a vital role in reinforcing society’s ability to respond to psychological pressures and challenges, while fostering the values of solidarity, compassion, and collective responsibility that define Dubai’s community.

Dr. Alawi Alsheikh-Ali, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority, stated that opening the door for volunteers to join the ‘Itma’en’ mental wellbeing service reflects Dubai’s commitment to strengthening community care systems and expanding channels for delivering specialised services in this field.

He noted that the participation of doctors and specialists reinforces the collaborative approach among relevant entities and enhances the system’s readiness to provide psychological guidance and support, contributing to community stability and improving quality of life in Dubai.

Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health and President of Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) said, “Volunteering is a deeply rooted value in the UAE community and a genuine expression of giving back. It plays an important role in strengthening social responsibility and supporting the wellbeing of society. At Dubai Health, we are committed to equipping volunteers with knowledge and practical skills through specialised training programmes that enable them to provide support in line with best practices. This reflects our shared commitment to advancing quality of life in Dubai.”

CDA invited qualified mental health professionals to register through the Dubai Now app and join the growing network of community support volunteers, contributing their expertise to promote mental wellbeing, support individuals and families, and help strengthen community resilience across Dubai.