UAE Children’s Day reinforces child rights: Arab Parliament for Child

SHARJAH, 14th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Ayman Othman Al Barout, Secretary-General of the Arab Parliament for the Child, said the UAE’s celebration of Emirati Children’s Day on 15 March represents a renewed national milestone that reflects the country’s progressive vision for nurturing children and safeguarding their rights.

He said the occasion highlights the UAE’s comprehensive framework aimed at protecting children and empowering them to become active partners in shaping the future.

Al Barout noted that the UAE has established an advanced global model for child protection through an integrated legislative and institutional system, most notably the Child Rights Law, known as “Wadeema’s Law”, issued in 2016.

The law strengthened legal protections for children against neglect, exploitation and violence, while affirming their rights to life, development, healthcare, education and a safe environment.

He explained that the designation of a national day for children came through the initiative of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, widely known as the “Mother of the Nation”, who serves as President of the General Women’s Union and Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood.

The initiative, he said, reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to protecting children’s rights, enhancing their wellbeing and ensuring a prosperous future within a cohesive society grounded in human values.

Al Barout added that celebrating the occasion reflects the leadership’s vision of investing in people from their earliest years, following the approach of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in building individuals and developing society.

He said the approach continues today under the leadership of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, reinforcing the central role of children in the country’s sustainable development policies.

He also pointed to Sharjah as a leading model in institutional work related to childhood, thanks to the cultural vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who has prioritised knowledge, culture and support for children in building a knowledge-based society.

Al Barout also praised the role of Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Supreme Council for Family Affairs, in supporting child and family issues through humanitarian and community initiatives that contribute to protecting children and enhancing their wellbeing.

He highlighted her continued support for programmes aimed at developing the abilities of younger generations and promoting human values.

The Secretary-General noted that the Arab Parliament for the Child, headquartered in Sharjah, serves as a pioneering platform that empowers children across the Arab world to engage in dialogue and contribute ideas, while fostering a culture of participation and responsibility among younger generations.

Through its sessions and educational programmes, the parliament seeks to develop leadership and dialogue skills among children from across the Arab region, while promoting values of positive citizenship, coexistence and tolerance.

Al Barout concluded by stressing that Emirati Children’s Day is more than a celebratory occasion; it carries a civilisational message that investing in the future begins with children.

He affirmed that the UAE will continue to provide the best opportunities for its young generations to grow in a safe environment that encourages creativity and innovation, enabling them to remain proud of their identity and values while contributing to the progress of their nation and society.