Michael Lahyani, Property Finder Group contribute AED5 million in support of Edge of Life campaign to rescue 5 million children from hunger

DUBAI, 14th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Michael Lahyani, Founder and CEO of Property Finder Group, announced a contribution of AED 5 million in support of the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger, The Campaign was launched in Ramadan by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, with the aim of raising a minimum of AED1 billion to be invested in fighting childhood hunger around the world.

Michael Lahyani and Property Finder’s contribution was announced at a Suhoor event organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) last Sunday at the Armani Dubai Hotel, Burj Khalifa, which brought together philanthropy and business leaders in collaboration with Badr Jafar, Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Business and Philanthropy.

Michael Lahyan stated, “The Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger is a noble initiative that embodies the values of human solidarity and social cohesion. Our contribution is driven by our commitment to social responsibility and to supporting UAE’s humanitarian efforts to protect underprivileged populations around the world, especially children who suffer from hunger and malnutrition.”

Lahyani highlighted the campaign’s significance in mobilising efforts to address the global challenge of rising childhood hunger and the lack of essential nutrition required for healthy growth.

The campaign is organised in partnership with UNICEF, Save the Children, the Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), and Action Against Hunger. It places special focus on children facing the threat of hunger in the world’s most vulnerable communities, particularly in areas of natural disasters and conflicts, with statistics showing that five children under the age of 5 die of malnutrition and hunger around the world every minute.

The Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger continues to welcome donations and contributions from institutions and individuals across seven main channels including the campaign’s website (www.edgeoflife.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 4999).

Contributions are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE940340003708472909222).

Contributions via SMS are possible by sending the word “LIFE” to the following du and e& numbers (1034 to donate AED10, 1035 to donate AED50, 1036 to donate AED100 and 1038 to donate AED500).

Other possible platforms for donating to the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger are the DubaiNow app and YallaGive.com, under the ‘Donations’ tab for both, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).