Jordan condemns attack on UAE Consulate General in Iraqi Kurdistan

AMMAN, 14th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Jordan strongly condemned on Saturday an attack on the United Arab Emirates' Consulate General in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq for the second time in a week, which injured two security members and damaged the building.

In a statement carried by Joran News Agency (Petra), the Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs stressed the need to respect international law, the 1949 Geneva Conventions, and the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which guarantee the protection of diplomatic missions and staff.

The Ministry reiterated Jordan's full solidarity and support for the sisterly UAE.