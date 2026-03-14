ADCMC strengthens community preparedness through 2nd phase of 'Our Community is Prepared' campaign

ABU DHABI, 14th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre – Abu Dhabi (ADCMC) continues to implement the second phase of the 'Our Community is Prepared' campaign, as part of the comprehensive response ecosystem adopted by Abu Dhabi to keep pace with regional developments.

The campaign is carried out in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Police GHQ ; the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority; the Department of Community Development; the Family Development Foundation; Abu Dhabi Ports Group; Zayed Authority for People of Determination; and Tadweer Group. It aims to enhance community awareness and strengthen preventive behaviours across different segments of society.

The campaign focuses on raising awareness of appropriate emergency response procedures and on guiding the public on how to act when alerts are issued. It also educates community members on how to respond to falling debris and other potential hazards, emphasising the importance of adhering to instructions issued by the relevant authorities to ensure public safety.

In addition, the campaign highlights the risks associated with photographing accident sites or circulating inaccurate information during crises, and the negative impact such actions can have on field response efforts. It underscores the importance of community awareness in limiting the spread of rumours and encouraging reliance on official sources of information.

The campaign is executed through on-site awareness programmes and informational materials provided in eight languages, ensuring that key messages are disseminated to diverse segments of society across workplaces and public gatherings.

The campaign follows the principles of inclusivity and accessibility by providing adapted awareness content for people with disabilities. This approach enhances their ability to access and engage easily with guidance and instructions related to emergency situations.

Matar Saeed Al Nuaimi, Director-General of ADCMC, said, “Our Community is Prepared campaign is part of Abu Dhabi’s vision to build an informed society capable of responding to various emergency situations efficiently and responsibly. This phase of the campaign focuses on strengthening public understanding of the correct procedures to follow when warning messages are issued or when accidents occur. It also seeks to promote safe behaviours in situations that may involve risks, such as falling debris, as well as to address the circulation of inaccurate information during crises.

“Raising community awareness is a key component in supporting the comprehensive preparedness ecosystem in the emirate. Responsible behaviour and adherence to official instructions help protect lives and property while improving the effectiveness of emergency response. Strong collaboration between different entities is a fundamental pillar in fostering a culture of prevention and in enhancing the community’s capacity to respond thoughtfully to various developments.”

The campaign is part of the response initiatives implemented by the ADCMC, in cooperation with its strategic partners and relevant authorities. It aims to raise community awareness of the procedures to follow during emergencies and to promote responsible behaviour when alerts are issued or incidents occur, thereby supporting the effectiveness of emergency response and enhancing community safety and the stability of daily life in the emirate.