Abu Dhabi Customs continues to support operational sustainability, smooth cargo movement

ABU DHABI, 14th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Customs continues, in light of developments in the region, to operate in continuous coordination with strategic partners and relevant authorities to support the sustainability of operations and ensure the safety of employees and customers, while maintaining the smooth flow of cargo and trade through the emirate’s customs ports.

As part of efforts to monitor the efficiency of operational processes and enhance the readiness of the customs system at key entry points to ensure business continuity with efficiency and flexibility in line with approved best practices, Rashed Lahej Al Mansoori, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Customs, reviewed customs operations at the Cargo Village of the Zayed International Airport Customs Centre.

Al Mansoori listened to field teams from Abu Dhabi Customs and reviewed their efforts in managing daily operations.

He also inspected operational sites to ensure the implementation of the highest security and safety standards, contributing to the provision of an appropriate working environment. He emphasised the importance of adhering to the approved plans and procedures that ensure business continuity at the highest levels of readiness and operational efficiency.

The visit also included a meeting with representatives of cargo companies operating in the Cargo Village, during which Al Mansoori affirmed Abu Dhabi Customs’ commitment to providing the necessary support to facilitate business and accelerate cargo clearance procedures through the smart customs systems implemented in the emirate, enhancing the efficiency of logistics operations and reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for trade and logistics services.