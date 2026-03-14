Cyber Security Council warns against downloading, using fake applications

ABU DHABI, 14th March, 2026 (WAM) -- As part of the weekly awareness campaign of the Cyber Pulse initiative launched by the Cyber Security Council (CSC), the council warned against fake applications and the risks of downloading them onto users’ devices, noting that such applications may serve as gateways for data theft, fraud or cyber extortion.

In its weekly awareness message, CSC emphasised that avoiding the download and use of suspicious applications helps minimise risks, limit fraudsters’ access to user data and safeguard personal information.

The council noted that fake applications have become one of the most dangerous cyber fraud tools, threatening both individuals and institutions. Their risks extend beyond data theft, as fraudsters may exploit stolen information, images or financial data to blackmail victims.

CSC highlighted that fake applications have grown increasingly sophisticated, with fraudsters replicating the interfaces of legitimate applications and using names and logos closely resembling authentic ones. Estimates indicate that more than 85 percent of fake applications impersonate well-known apps, making detection difficult even for experienced users.

The council added that fraudsters increasingly combine fake applications with deepfake technologies to deceive users through fabricated videos or audio recordings that create false credibility.

The awareness campaign noted that around 73 percent of institutions in 2025 were exposed to some form of cyber fraud involving fake applications or other malicious digital tools, reflecting the scale of the threat and its impact on the digital economy.

It also revealed that more than 200 fake applications were identified in a single year and collectively downloaded over 40 million times through the Google Play Store before being detected and removed.

CSC explained that users can distinguish between legitimate and fake applications through several measures, starting with verifying the developer’s name. Genuine applications are typically issued by recognised companies or verified developers, while fake ones often display unfamiliar names or slight variations of legitimate brands.

Logos may also appear identical at first glance but often reveal subtle differences in colour, resolution or design upon closer inspection.

The council added that reviews and ratings are another key indicator, as fake applications often feature exaggerated ratings, repetitive comments or multiple complaints regarding malfunctions and unjustified permission requests.

Requested permissions can also signal potential risks, as simple applications should not require access to photos, cameras, location or contacts without a clear purpose. In addition, genuine applications typically receive regular updates to address vulnerabilities and improve performance, whereas fake ones often lack a consistent update history.

CSC warned that some fake applications go beyond data theft and may use stolen information to extort victims financially or threaten to publish private content.

In this context, the Cyber Pulse campaign stressed the importance of refusing to pay extortion demands under any circumstances, as payment does not guarantee safety and may encourage further demands. Victims are also advised not to send additional information, images or documents that could provide fraudsters with further leverage.

The Cyber Pulse campaign, launched by CSC and now in its second consecutive year across social media platforms, forms part of the United Arab Emirates’ efforts to build a secure cyberspace that protects users from growing digital risks and keeps pace with rapid technological developments.

These efforts support a national vision aimed at strengthening trust in the country’s digital ecosystem, promoting cyber security awareness among individuals and families, and reinforcing practices that safeguard the privacy and security of citizens and residents during accelerated digital transformation.