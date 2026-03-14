Modon launches Tara Park residential project on Al Reem Island

ABU DHABI, 14th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Modon has launched its new residential project, Tara Park, in the heart of Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi. The development offers an integrated model for modern living that combines a strategic location, comprehensive design, and promising investment opportunities, reflecting contemporary real estate development trends in the emirate and meeting growing market demands.

The project's design promotes a healthy and active lifestyle through a diverse range of facilities, including a dedicated 527-metre jogging track.

It also caters to the needs of professionals and families by providing flexible workspaces and on-site nurseries, contributing to a balanced residential environment that harmonises comfort with the requirements of daily life.

As part of efforts to enhance investment opportunities, units have been launched under a freehold system for buyers of all nationalities.

Tara Park is regarded as a future-oriented investment that supports the long-term growth of Abu Dhabi's real estate development sector.

The launch of Tara Park comes at a time when the Abu Dhabi property market continues to see sustained investor confidence and strong demand for residential units in premium locations, particularly projects that focus on quality of life and offer sustainable investment value.