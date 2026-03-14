UAE President offers condolences to Sultan of Oman in phone call over the passing of Fahd bin Mahmoud Al Said

ABU DHABI, 14th March, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today held a phone call with His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman, during which he expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy over the passing of His Highness Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud Al Said.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also extended his condolences to the Al Said family and the people of Oman, praying that the late Fahd bin Mahmoud Al Said be granted God’s mercy and eternal peace.

His Highness paid tribute to the late Fahd bin Mahmoud Al Said, recalling his distinguished service to his country and his contributions in supporting cooperation in the Gulf region.