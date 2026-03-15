Triplanet Elite Group contributes AED1 million to Edge of Life campaign

DUBAI, 15th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Triplanet Elite Group has contributed AED 1 million in support of the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger, launched in Ramadan by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, with the aim of raising a minimum of AED1 billion to be invested to help fight childhood hunger around the world.

Triplanet Elite Group’s contribution is part of a community wide response to the campaign, which operates under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) and is organised in partnership with UNICEF, Save the Children, the Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), and Action Against Hunger.

The campaign invites individuals and institutions to contribute and help save millions of children from the threat of hunger.

Nasir Bhadelia, CEO of Triplanet Elite Group, said, “The Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger reflects the UAE’s deeply held values of giving and generosity, and its commitment to help underserved communities by securing food access to millions of children facing the risks of hunger and malnutrition. This is what we have come to expect from the UAE and its leadership over the past decades.”

Bhadelia added, “Our contribution highlights our appreciation for this noble humanitarian initiative, and our profound belief in the importance of uniting efforts to save millions of children from hunger. We hope to continue working together with MBRGI in their effort to implement programmes that help and empower the world’s most vulnerable populations.”

The Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger continues to welcome donations and contributions from institutions and individuals across seven main channels including the campaign’s website (www.edgeoflife.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 4999).

Contributions are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE940340003708472909222).

Contributions via SMS are possible by sending the word “LIFE” to the following du and e& numbers (1034 to donate AED10, 1035 to donate AED50, 1036 to donate AED100 and 1038 to donate AED500).

Other possible platforms for donating to the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger are the DubaiNow app and YallaGive.com, under the ‘Donations’ tab for both, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).