Emirati Children’s Day national occasion to renew commitment to caring for, enabling children: Abdullah bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, 15th March, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council, said that Emirati Children’s Day represents a national occasion on which the UAE renews its commitment to caring for and enabling children, and to providing a safe and supportive environment for the growth of every child across the UAE.

He noted that this stems from the country's firm belief that children are the foundation of the future, and that investing in them is an investment in the nation’s stability and prosperity.

In a statement marking the Emirati Children’s Day, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed said, "Guided by the vision of its wise leadership, the UAE continues to advance an integrated system of legislation, initiatives, and programmes that enhance children’s wellbeing, nurture their capabilities, and open wider horizons for learning, knowledge, and creativity.”

He added, “In line with the Year of the Family, we reaffirm the pivotal role of the family in raising children, instilling values, strengthening their sense of security and belonging, supporting their psychological and social wellbeing, and reinforcing their connection to their country and pride in its culture and national identity. We also remain committed to building strong partnerships between families, educational institutions, and relevant stakeholders, contributing to the upbringing of confident generations who are proud of their roots, open to the future, and capable of creativity and adaptability, while positively contributing to the continued progress and prosperity of the nation.”