Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed: UAE continues to ensure safe, nurturing environments supporting children’s development

ABU DHABI, 15th March, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chair of the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council, said that a person’s journey of discovering the world begins in early childhood, and during these years, the foundations of character, learning, and growth start to take shape.

In a statement marking Emirati Children’s Day, she added, "Guided by the belief in the importance of this stage, the UAE continues to ensure safe and nurturing environments that support children’s development, nurture their abilities, and enable them to learn, explore, and build confidence from their earliest years, fostering a love of learning and strengthening their natural curiosity to understand the world around them.''

H.H. Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed said, “Emirati Children’s Day reaffirms the importance of investing in early childhood as an investment in the future of society as a whole. In the Year of the Family, the role of the family as the child’s first environment for growth and identity formation becomes even more significant, where values are instilled, a sense of security and belonging is nurtured, and the foundations of character are formed.''

She further stated, “At times when children may be exposed to news or events around them, it remains our responsibility to provide them with an environment filled with reassurance and support that strengthens their sense of safety and confidence. We also emphasise the importance of supporting parents and caregivers and strengthening partnerships between families, and educational institutions, which contributes to raising children who are ambitious, confident, creative, socially intelligent and able to adapt to change; enabling children to be self-confident individuals, who positively interact with their community and contribute to its future.”