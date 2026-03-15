Hussain Dawood contributes AED5 million in support of Edge of Life campaign

ABU DHABI, 15th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Hussain Dawood, Chairperson of Engro Corporation and the Dawood Foundation, announced a contribution of AED5 million in support of the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger, launched in Ramadan by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, with the aim of raising a minimum of AED1 billion to be invested in fighting childhood hunger around the world.

Hussain Dawood’s contribution was announced at a Suhoor event organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) yesterday at the Armani Dubai Hotel, Burj Khalifa, which brought together philanthropy and business leaders in collaboration with Badr Jafar, Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Business and Philanthropy.

Hussain Dawood stated, “The AED5 million contribution to the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger is driven by my unwavering commitment to supporting the humanitarian initiatives that prioritise human dignity and child health.”

Hussain Dawood described UAE’s humanitarian efforts as an inspiring example of international solidarity, adding that his support reflects a profound belief in the importance of unifying global efforts to tackle childhood hunger and malnutrition. Investing in safeguarding children’s health and ensuring access to nutrition is a key step toward building a more stable future.”

The campaign is organised in partnership with UNICEF, Save the Children, the Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), and Action Against Hunger. It places special focus on children facing the threat of hunger in the world’s most vulnerable communities, particularly in areas of natural disasters and conflicts, with statistics showing that five children under the age of 5 die of malnutrition and hunger around the world every minute.

The Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger continues to welcome donations and contributions from institutions and individuals across seven main channels including the campaign’s website (www.edgeoflife.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 4999).

Contributions are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE940340003708472909222).

Contributions via SMS are possible by sending the word “LIFE” to the following du and e& numbers (1034 to donate AED 10, 1035 to donate AED 50, 1036 to donate AED 100 and 1038 to donate AED 500).

Other possible platforms for donating to the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger are the DubaiNow app and YallaGive.com, under the ‘Donations’ tab for both, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).