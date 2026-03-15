Wajeb Volunteering Association hosts Ramadan Iftar for People of Determination in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 15th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Wajib Volunteering Association, in cooperation with Zayed Authority for People of Determination and “We Are All with People of Determination” Association, organised yesterday a Ramadan Iftar for People of Determination at Al Mudaif Centre in Abu Dhabi.

The Iftar was attended by Sheikh Khalifa bin Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Wajib Volunteer Association; Abdullah Al Humaidan, Director General of Zayed Authority for People of Determination; other officials and representatives of “We Are All with People of Determination” Association, a number of volunteers and families of People of Determination.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan affirmed that such initiatives reflect the authentic values of Emirati society, which are based on compassion, solidarity and strengthening bonds of goodwill among all segments of the community.

He said that People of Determination represent an integral and important part of the social fabric, noting that supporting and empowering them is a shared responsibility that requires the concerted efforts of government entities and civil society organisations to create an inclusive environment that enhances their active participation in the nation’s development journey.

He added that Wajeb Volunteering Association is keen to launch qualitative community initiatives during the holy month of Ramadan that bring joy to People of Determination and their families, while also promoting a culture of volunteering and social responsibility across the community.

Abdullah Al Humaidan said that the humanitarian initiative reflects Wajib Volunteering Association’s commitment to supporting People of Determination and strengthening their presence and integration within society. He noted that such events contribute to raising community awareness about issues concerning People of Determination and reinforce the values of solidarity and human compassion.

He added that the partnership between Wajeb Volunteering Association and “We Are All with People of Determination” Association represents a distinguished model of cooperation between government entities and civil society organisations in implementing impactful humanitarian and community initiatives that generate sustainable positive outcomes for People of Determination and their families.

On the sidelines of the event, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Wajeb Volunteering Association toured the sections and facilities of Al Mudaif Centre, affiliated with Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination in Shakhbout City, Al Mafraq area.

During the tour, he was briefed on the key rehabilitation services and specialised programmes offered by the centre to different age groups.

He also listened to an overview of the integrated service system provided by the centre around the clock, aimed at enhancing the quality of life of People of Determination through specialised care and psychological, social and recreational support, contributing to their happiness and integration into society.