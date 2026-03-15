UAE air defences intercept 4 ballistic missiles, 6 UAVs

ABU DHABI, 15th March 2026 (WAM) -- UAE air defence systems intercepted 4 ballistic missiles and 6 drones on 15th March 2026 coming from Iran.

Since the start of the blatant Iranian attacks, UAE air defences have intercepted 298 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,606 UAVs.

These attacks resulted in the death of six people of Emirati, Pakistani, Nepali and Bangladeshi nationalities, and 142 minor to moderate injuries among individuals of Emirati, Egyptian, Sudanese, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, Afghan, Bahraini, Comorian, Turkish, Iraqi, Nepali, Nigerian, Omani, Jordanian, Palestinian, Ghanaian, Indonesian and Swedish nationalities.

The Ministry of Defence affirmed that it remains fully prepared and ready to deal with any threats and will firmly confront anything that aims to undermine the security of the country, in a manner that ensures the protection of its sovereignty, security and stability and safeguards its interests and national capabilities.