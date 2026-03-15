Hajar Althehli: Emirati Children’s Day represents annual occasion reflecting UAE’s continued focus on supporting children

ABU DHABI, 15th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Hajar Ahmed Althehli, Secretary General of the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council, said that Emirati Children’s Day represents an annual occasion that reflects the UAE’s continued focus on supporting children and nurturing their potential.

In statements marking Emirati Children's Day, she noted that the UAE continues to advance an integrated framework that brings together education, families, and the wider community, enabling children to discover their abilities and develop their talents from an early age.

Althehli added that marking this occasion this year comes during the Year of the Family 2026, under the theme “Growing in Unity,” highlighting the central role of the family in a child’s life and its importance in nurturing values, strengthening a sense of belonging, and supporting children’s development.

She emphasised that the family remains the first environment in which a child’s values are formed and where their connection to their community begins to take shape.

Althehli further noted that equipping children with the knowledge and skills needed to navigate a rapidly evolving world remains a continuing priority.

She stressed the importance of surrounding children with care and reassurance that foster a sense of security, while providing them with the foundations that enable them to continue learning with confidence and prepare for a future that requires awareness, adaptability, and positive engagement with society.