MoFA, in coordination with NCEMA, continues to implement evacuation plans, facilitate return of around 500 UAE Golden Visa holders and residents stranded abroad

ABU DHABI, 15th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) announced the continuation of their joint efforts to ensure the safety and wellbeing of everyone living in the United Arab Emirates, facilitating the return of around 500 Golden Visa holders and residents to the country through air and land entry points. Their return had previously been hindered due to ongoing regional developments, including airspace closures and disruptions to global aviation.

These efforts reflect the UAE’s long-standing humanitarian approach and the vision of its wise leadership to provide support and care for both citizens and residents alike, guided by the principle of “People First.” This principle forms a cornerstone of the UAE’s national policies and strategic framework, aimed at enhancing the wellbeing and quality of life of all members of society while ensuring the highest levels of protection, security, and stability at all times and wherever they may be.

MoFA and NCEMA affirmed that from the very first moments of the developments witnessed in the region, both entities were fully prepared to respond by taking the necessary precautionary and proactive measures, each within its respective mandate. This included continuous coordination and communication with the relevant authorities in the UAE and the country’s diplomatic missions abroad, ongoing monitoring of developments and assessment of their implications, as well as the regular updating of approved plans in line with evolving circumstances.

These measures have further strengthened the UAE’s preparedness and ensured a swift and effective response to safeguard the safety of citizens and residents, both within the country and abroad.

MoFA and NCEMA reiterated that the safety and security of citizens, residents, and visitors remain among the UAE’s top priorities, and that the successful implementation of the evacuation operations reflects the integrated efforts of national entities and the efficiency of the UAE’s institutional framework, as well as its ability to address various challenges with professionalism, effectiveness, and competence.