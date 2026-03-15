A promising professional future for members of Zayed Authority for People of Determination

ABU DHABI, 15th March, 2026 (WAM) --The Zayed Authority for People of Determination has successfully built an advanced vocational education system that aligns with the best international standards.

The system focuses on empowering People of Determination, granting them professional independence and opportunities to actively participate in sustainable development.

The Authority provides innovative educational programs and study plans that meet the needs of its members and prepare them for the labor market. These programmes are delivered under the supervision of qualified specialists and teachers, while strategic partnerships are established to expand employment opportunities in both the public and private sectors.

The Authority works to prepare People of Determination for entry into the labour market through its accredited vocational programme, which grants participants the “Level 2 Certificate in General Skills for Work Readiness,” a nationally recognized professional qualification approved by the National Qualifications Authority.

The vocational qualification targets People of Determination with intellectual disabilities and autism spectrum disorder, with the participation of 578 members. The programme includes fields such as hospitality, agriculture, and technical professions. It also focuses on the practical application of skills including problem-solving, communication, time management, basic technological skills, and occupational health and safety requirements.

During the two-year study period, participants complete 20 learning units equivalent to 630 study hours, focusing on core skills and general subjects. This provides a comprehensive understanding of professional fields and helps participants choose career paths based on the knowledge they acquire. This stage is followed by specialized study units that align with labor market needs and help identify professional interests.

After completing the academic units, participants move to the practical training phase, where they gain real work experience in a professional environment through a one-year training programme. This stage enables them to transition effectively from academic and training frameworks to the professional field, helping them secure employment with partner entities. Alternatively, after graduation they may join the Authority’s protected production lines, while continuing to receive training and professional development even after obtaining their qualifications.

The Authority has also developed the “Employment and Job Opportunities Programme for People of Determination,” a comprehensive training program aimed at supporting the employment of trainees by providing them with practical experience during the training period, thereby enhancing their opportunities in the labor market.

The programme targets individuals with intellectual disabilities and autism spectrum disorder who have obtained the Level 2 Certificate in General Skills for Work Readiness. The programme lasts three months, during which trainees’ performance is monitored and evaluated, followed by facilitating employment opportunities upon successful completion of the training.

Mohammed Al Nahdi, Director of the Agricultural and Vocational Rehabilitation Department at the Authority, stated that the “Level 2 Certificate in General Skills for Work Readiness” has been approved and implemented by the Authority since 2023.

He also noted that coordination has been carried out with several partners to train People of Determination through the three-month employment programme at institutions including Louvre Abu Dhabi, Aldar Properties, Yas Mall, Noor Al Sahara Company, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Silal, Strata, Zayed Library, and Al Ain Zoo.

Parents of People of Determination emphasised the vital role played by Zayed Authority for People of Determination in supporting their children.

They noted that the development of professional programs and qualifications has directly contributed to utilizing their abilities as a resource for economic development, providing them with training opportunities in professions that qualify them for suitable employment. These programmes also strengthen their self-confidence, highlight their productivity, and support their full integration into society.

Emirates News Agency (WAM) also met with several People of Determination participating in training and rehabilitation programmes within specialised workshops in tailoring, antiques, printing, carpentry, and bakery production. They emphasised that the training not only provides them with practical skills that prepare them for the labor market but also motivates them to overcome challenges and discover their talents, ensuring a promising professional future full of opportunities.