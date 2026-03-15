Dubai Municipality redefines beach safety with deployment of integrated AI-powered rescue system

DUBAI, 15th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Municipality has announced the deployment of an advanced, technology-driven beach safety system that combines next-generation aquatic rescue robotics with aerial water-rescue drones, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a regional and global pioneer in smart coastal safety.

The initiative, a regional first, reflects a strategic shift towards proactive, AI-enabled safety solutions that enhance protection, response speed, and overall beach experience for residents and visitors throughout the year.

At the centre of this system is the aquatic rescue robot, the first of its kind in the Middle East. The remote-controlled, self-propelled rescue device operates at speeds up to five times faster than traditional lifeguard swimming rescues, with a range of up to one kilometre within line of sight and a towing capacity of up to 500 kilograms. Designed to operate in challenging sea conditions, the robot allows lifeguards to reach swimmers in distress rapidly while minimising physical risk during the initial rescue phase.

Complementing the system, Dubai Public Beaches has introduced the water rescue drone as an aerial support tool that enhances situational awareness and rescue coordination. Often described as a ‘flying lifebuoy,’ the drone can deploy quickly over water, land directly on the sea surface, and provide immediate buoyancy support to individuals in distress.

Equipped with a live-feed camera, the drone delivers real-time visuals to lifeguard teams, enabling faster incident detection, accurate risk assessment, and more effective coordination of rescue operations.

Together, the aquatic robot and aerial drone operate as part of an integrated safety framework supported by trained lifeguard teams, continuous monitoring, and centralised control systems. The combined use of air and water-based rescue technologies strengthens Dubai Municipality’s ability to respond swiftly across wide coastal areas, particularly during complex or time-critical incidents, while reinforcing international best practice in beach safety management.

Bader Anwahi, Chief Executive Officer of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality, said: “Dubai Municipality continues to advance a proactive, technology-led approach to public safety. The integration of the aquatic rescue robot with the water rescue drone represents a significant step forward in how coastal safety is delivered, combining speed, intelligence, and operational precision.

These solutions enhance protection for beach users while reducing risk to lifeguards, and reflect Dubai’s commitment to applying innovation and artificial intelligence in service of quality of life.”

He added: “Our objective is to ensure that Dubai’s beaches set global benchmarks for safety, readiness, and visitor confidence. By investing in smart rescue technologies and continuously upgrading our safety ecosystem, Dubai Municipality is reinforcing its role in shaping future-ready public spaces that place people, wellbeing, and experience at the centre.”

Dubai Municipality oversees all public beaches and canals across the emirate, including Umm Suqeim 1 Night Beach, Jumeirah 3 Night Beach, Jumeirah 1 Beach, Jumeirah 2 Beach, and Al Mamzar beaches. These destinations are supported by trained lifeguards, advanced rescue systems, and continuous monitoring, ensuring a safe, accessible, and high-quality beach environment aligned with Dubai’s broader urban and quality-of-life ambitions.