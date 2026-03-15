DCT Abu Dhabi organises 2nd Ghaitah Al Ain Festival on 20-27 March 2026

ABU DHABI, 15th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Organised by Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) the 2nd Ghaitah Al Ain Festival will run from 20-27 March 2026 at ADNEC Centre Al Ain. The festival will feature entertainment and cultural activities for all ages to celebrate the spirit of Eid Al Fitr and Al Ain Region’s vibrant atmosphere.

Establishing itself as one of Al Ain’s flagship family-oriented events, Ghaitah Al Ain celebrates the spirit of Eid in a dynamic and inclusive environment, where families and friends can enjoy shared experiences and create lasting memories.

This year’s programme offers a diverse line-up of live performances, all-ages activities, cultural showcases, and attractions. The festival’s main stage will host live entertainment and heritage performances, while visitors can also explore dedicated art spaces and take part in interactive workshops.

Other attractions and activities include a smash room experience, horseback riding, inflatable play areas for children, and dedicated spaces celebrating Abu Dhabi’s rich cultural legacy. All this will be complemented by a range of retail outlets and a wide selection of dining concepts blending local authenticity with international favourites.

Ghaitah Al Ain 2026 reflects the UAE’s authentic cultural identity and the strong community spirit that defines Al Ain Region. Its theme, ‘Eid Family Festival’, underscores its commitment to strengthening family bonds and providing an inclusive platform that celebrates the enduring values and traditions of Eid.

The event further reaffirms Al Ain Region’s commitment to inclusivity and cultural vibrancy, reinforcing its stature as a premier destination for residents and visitors alike.

Festival tickets are available across multiple categories, including General Admission, One-Day Pass, Family Pass, and Unlimited Access Pass, and can be purchased via the Platinumlist website.