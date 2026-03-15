Joint statement by extraordinary meeting of GCC-UK Foreign Ministers

RIYADH, 15th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Foreign Ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the United Kingdom (UK) held an extraordinary meeting on to discuss the escalation in the Middle East and the blatant aggression by Iran and its regional proxies against the GCC countries and Jordan.

The GCC side was headed by Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain and Chairman of the current session of the GCC Ministerial Council. The UK side was headed by The Rt Hon Yvette Cooper MP, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs. The Foreign Ministers of the GCC Member States and Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, GCC Secretary-General, took part in the meeting.

The Ministers underscored the significance of their strategic partnership established following the GCC-UK Summit held in November 2016 in the Kingdom of Bahrain. They welcomed the important progress made in the GCC-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations and looked forward to concluding an FTA as rapidly as possible.

The Ministers welcomed the adoption of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026), which condemned in the strongest terms the egregious attacks carried out by the Islamic Republic of Iran against the territories of the GCC countries and Jordan, considering them a violation of international law and a serious threat to international peace and security.

They noted that the Resolution also condemned Iran’s targeting of residential areas and civilian infrastructure, which included oil facilities, service facilities and residential areas, and resulted in civilian casualties and damage to civilian buildings.

The Ministerial Council noted the unprecedented expression of international solidarity with the GCC countries and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, as illustrated by the support of 136 members of the United Nations which co-sponsored UNSC Resolution 2817 (2026), and its demand that Iran immediately cease all attacks against the GCC States and Jordan and unconditionally cease from any provocations or threats to neighboring states, including the use of proxies across the region.

The Ministers thanked the UK for its solidarity with the countries of the GCC and its strong and longstanding commitment to their security, stability and territorial integrity.

The Ministers reiterated their commitment to regional stability and called for protection of civilians and full respect of international law, international humanitarian law and the obligations on UN Member States to abide by the principles of the United Nations Charter.

The Ministers recalled that they consistently urged Iran to curb its nuclear programme and ballistic missile programme and refrain from destabilising activities across the region, including the use of proxies and interference in the domestic affairs of states.

The Ministers highlighted the extensive diplomatic efforts by the GCC member states prior to the attacks, and their commitment that their territories would not be used to launch attacks against Iran.

The Ministers reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to dialogue and diplomacy as means to resolve the crisis, commending the constructive role of Oman in this regard, and highlighted the need to restore regional stability and security.

The Ministers recalled the inherent right of the GCC countries, in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter, to defend themselves, individually and collectively, against the armed attacks of Iran, as recognised in UN Security Council resolution 2817 (2026). They affirmed that the GCC states have the right to take all necessary measures to defend their security and stability and protect their territories, citizens and residents. The Ministers recalled the responsibility of the UN Security Council in maintaining international peace and security.

The Ministers agreed to undertake joint diplomatic efforts to bring about a lasting solution to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, to cease development and proliferation of ballistic missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles and any technologies that threaten the security of the region and beyond, and to refrain from destabilising activities in the region and beyond.

The Ministers reaffirmed the importance of safeguarding regional air space, maritime routes, and freedom of navigation, as well as the safety and security of supply chains, shipping, mariners and the stability of global energy markets, noting that the UN Security Council resolution 2817 (2026) condemned any Iranian actions or threats aimed at closing, obstructing, or otherwise interfering with international navigation through the Strait of Hormuz or threatening maritime security in the Bab-el-Mandeb.

The Ministers stressed that the security and stability of the Gulf region are fundamental pillars of the stability of the global economy, intrinsically linked to UK and global security. They recognised the significant contributions by the UK to the security of the region, and expressed appreciation to the UK on the recent decision to enhance defensive capabilities in the region, including through the participation of RAF Typhoon jets in defensive operations.

The UK thanked the GCC member states for the hospitality and assistance provided to UK nationals in their territory.​