Classic Cars Museum participates in Mansour bin Zayed Championship

ABU DHABI, 16th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Classic Cars Museum is participating in the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Ramadan Championship – Al Wathba 2026, presenting a selection of its rare collections, amid strong public interest in the event.

The museum’s participation includes displaying several vintage cars that reflect the evolution of automobile manufacturing across different decades of the past century, representing key milestones in design and mechanical engineering history.

Among the vehicles on display is the 1930 Ford Model A Coupe, one of the cars that contributed to the widespread adoption of automobiles in the early 20th century, thanks to its simplicity, which marked a significant shift in car design at the time. Also featured is the 1948 Riley RMS, a British car renowned for its distinctive design, combining luxury with balanced performance, making it a favourite among classic car enthusiasts in Europe during that period.

The 1965 Porsche 912 is also highlighted, a sports car celebrated for its balanced performance and sleek design, representing a continuation of Porsche’s success in producing vehicles that combine high performance with driving enjoyment.

Ahmed Saif Bin Hanzal, Director of the Sharjah Classic Cars Museum, said the participation reflects the museum’s efforts to highlight the historical and cultural value of classic cars, educate the public on their development, and provide an opportunity to view rare models that represent important stages in automotive history.