Abu Dhabi advances global role in culture, tourism sectors

ABU DHABI, 16th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi continues to consolidate its stature as a global centre for culture and tourism through an integrated strategy and vision focused on developing cultural projects and strengthening the role of culture in supporting sustainable development and economic diversification, while reinforcing the emirate’s standing as a leading destination for knowledge, creativity and civilisational dialogue.

The Saadiyat Cultural District Abu Dhabi hosts a collection of world-class museums and cultural institutions that highlight the shared heritage of humanity and promote cultural exchange among peoples, while offering comprehensive cultural and educational experiences that combine learning and entertainment.

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) confirmed that museums and cultural sites across the emirate, particularly the cultural landmarks in the Saadiyat Cultural District, continue to welcome visitors as usual, enhancing the visitor experience and providing an inspiring cultural environment that attracts enthusiasts of art and knowledge from around the world.

The Saadiyat Cultural District Abu Dhabi includes several of the world’s leading cultural landmarks, including Louvre Abu Dhabi, which serves as a bridge for dialogue between civilisations through its collections that shed light on the history of humanity. It also includes Zayed National Museum, which narrates the story of the United Arab Emirates and the legacy of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, highlighting the region’s history and civilisational development.

The district also features the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, which offers a scientific and educational experience showcasing the history of the Earth and biodiversity. It also includes teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, which merges art and technology through innovative interactive experiences, in addition to the upcoming Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, which will further strengthen the emirate’s position as a global centre for modern and contemporary art.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, said culture lies at the heart of Abu Dhabi’s identity and serves as a key driver of sustainable growth. He added that safeguarding, protecting and sharing culture with the world reflects society’s values and guides the path towards a shared future, a vision established by the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

He added that culture is a living legacy embodying a long history of values, experiences and traditions passed down through generations, forming a cornerstone for building a cohesive society. It also strengthens identity and belonging, provides a platform for dialogue among cultures and contributes to stimulating innovation and creativity while addressing societal challenges.

He further noted that Abu Dhabi’s investment in the cultural sector continues to achieve significant milestones, as museums, exhibitions and cultural institutions have evolved from plans on paper into vibrant spaces for knowledge and inspiration that foster pride and belonging while connecting the past with the present and the future.