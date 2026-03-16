Austria confirms final phase-in schedule for EU Entry/Exit System at land, air borders

VIENNA, 16th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Austria announced it has set out the final steps toward the full activation of the EU Entry/Exit System (EES) at its air, land and rail borders, making the collection of biometric data from non-EU travellers mandatory at all border checkpoints by 10th April.

The new European system will automatically calculate the length of stay of visitors holding short-term Schengen visas as they move between Schengen countries, enabling authorities to detect cases of overstaying. It will also eliminate the “grace days” that were previously enjoyed when passport stamps were illegible.

Austrian authorities said additional frequently asked questions about the system will be published in English by 20th March.

Austrian border authorities confirmed that travellers holding a valid Austrian long-stay visa D and residence permit holders are exempt from registration in the European EES system. They also announced that technological systems have been upgraded at Vienna International Airport and at the airports of Innsbruck and Salzburg, with updates at the airports of Graz and Linz expected to be completed by 25th March.