Al Mal Capital REIT announces final dividend distribution of 3.75 fils per unit for H2 2025

DUBAI, 16th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Al Mal Capital REIT (AMCREIT), the first REIT listed on the Dubai Financial Market, announced on Monday that the REIT will distribute a final dividend of 3.75 fils per unit for the second half of the financial year ended 31st December 2025, amounting to a total distribution of AED26,295,540 million.

The expected payment date for the distribution is 9th April 2026, subject to customary administrative procedures.

The announcement follows a year of key strategic milestones for AMC REIT. In 2025, the REIT successfully completed its capital increase through a Follow-On Public Offering, raising approximately AED206 million and strengthening the fund’s equity base to support future growth.

During the year, the REIT also expanded its portfolio through the acquisition of NMC Royal Hospital & Falcon House real estate assets, marking its first investment in the healthcare sector and further diversifying the REIT’s portfolio alongside its existing education assets.

Following this acquisition, AMC REIT’s portfolio now comprises seven income-generating assets across the education and healthcare sectors, supported by long-term leases with strong counterparties.

The portfolio continues to benefit from stable and predictable cash flows, with a portfolio value of approximately AED1.4 billion and a weighted average unexpired lease term (WAULT) of approximately 16 years.

During the year, the REIT also refinanced certain financing facilities, improving the maturity profile of its debt and reducing financing costs.