“Most Noble Number” charity auction raises AED119.4 million to support ‘Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans’, ‘Edge of Life’ campaigns

ABU DHABI, 16th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, announced that the online charity auction of distinctive vehicle number plates, “Most Noble Number,” organised in collaboration with Emirates Auction, raised AED119.4 million in Abu Dhabi.

The proceeds will support the "Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans" campaign, which aims to provide a sustainable funding source for orphan care and ensure a more stable future for them, as well as the "Edge of Life" campaign, which seeks to rescue 5 million children from hunger.

The auction featured 555 distinctive number plates, including plates for private vehicles, motorcycles, and classic vehicles, notably including 11 plates from Category 21, 23 plates from Category 2, and 50 plates from Category 1.

It also witnessed strong participation from prominent figures across various economic sectors and charitable organisations, as well as philanthropists and supporters of humanitarian initiatives.

The "Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans" campaign was launched by the Endowments and Minors’ Funds Authority (Awqaf Abu Dhabi) under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to establish a sustainable funding source dedicated to the care of orphans and ensuring a more stable future for them.

Meanwhile, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, launched the "Edge of Life" campaign to raise at least AED1 billion to be invested in combating hunger around the world, contributing to saving 5 million children from starvation.

“The remarkable response to the ‘Most Noble Number’ auction reflects the authentic spirit of generosity that defines the UAE community. Guided by the vision of our wise leadership, such initiatives reinforce the values of solidarity and compassion that unite our society, while directing the power of collective giving towards supporting vulnerable communities and advancing humanitarian causes both locally and globally," said Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport.

Dr Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, Acting Director-General of the ITC, emphasised that organising the auction reflects the centre’s community initiatives aimed at supporting humanitarian causes with a lasting impact.

Abdulla Matar Al Mannaei, Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates Auction, said that the auction provided an ideal platform to support humanitarian values, with proceeds directed towards the “Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans” and “Edge of Life” campaigns, contributing to improving the lives of thousands of children and people in need.