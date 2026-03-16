'Abu Dhabi Municipality' launches campaign promoting responsible waste disposal

ABU DHABI, 16th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi City Municipality has launched an awareness campaign urging residents and businesses to dispose of waste in designated containers to help maintain public cleanliness and protect the urban environment.

The campaign targets municipal community facilities, shop owners and villa residents, highlighting the role of individuals in preserving the city’s appearance and supporting environmental sustainability.

As part of the initiative, municipal teams conducted field visits to engage directly with visitors, commercial operators and residents, providing guidance on proper waste disposal practices and discouraging behaviours that harm the city’s visual appeal and public health.

Field awareness visits were conducted, enabling direct engagement with facility visitors, commercial operators, and villa owners, and providing guidance on correct disposal methods. Awareness materials were also disseminated through the municipality’s official social media platforms and the "Fareejna" application to broaden community outreach.

The campaign forms part of the municipality’s ongoing initiatives to promote environmental awareness and social responsibility while enhancing quality of life across the emirate.