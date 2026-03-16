Sharjah’s House of Wisdom to launch global tour of Mahmoud Darwish exhibition

SHARJAH, 16th March, 2026 (WAM) -- House of Wisdom (HoW) in Sharjah has drawn the curtains on its four-month exhibition “The Dice Player: Mahmoud Darwish”, attracting more than 25,000 visitors, including researchers, scholars, and prominent cultural figures.

Marking the exhibition’s success and the strong public engagement it generated, HoW signed a memorandum of understanding with the Palestinian Museum, the Khalil Sakakini Cultural Centre, and the Barjeel Art Foundation to transform the exhibition into a travelling international exhibition.

Starting from Sharjah, the exhibition will tour cultural institutions around the world, extending the reach of Darwish’s legacy and reaffirming his status as one of the most influential poetic voices in modern Arab culture.

“The Dice Player: Mahmoud Darwish’s exhibition reflects Sharjah’s vision of honouring leading figures of Arab culture and presenting their creative legacy to new generations," said Marwa Al Aqroubi, Executive Director of HoW. "At House of Wisdom, we have transformed this tribute into an ongoing cultural project that extends from Sharjah to audiences around the world, expanding the reach of Darwish’s literary and human legacy and bringing this cultural experience to new destinations worldwide.”

She added that the strong public engagement with the exhibition reflects the trust audiences place in the cultural initiatives led by Sharjah and House of Wisdom. It also demonstrates the ability of Arab culture to attract broad audiences when presented through a contemporary and open vision.

Amer Shomali, Director-General of the Palestinian Museum, said, “This step opens a new window for Mahmoud Darwish’s works and documents to reach audiences who have not had the opportunity to encounter them before, through an exhibition that remains faithful to the integrity of the content and the text.”

Laila Abbas, Director of Khalil Sakakini Cultural Centre in Ramallah, Palestine, said that this collaboration with HoW is significant because it broadens engagement with Darwish’s experience. It opens new avenues for discussing poetry, memory and justice. It marks an important step in supporting the Palestinian cause and amplifying its voice worldwide.

The exhibition opened on 12th November 2025 in the presence of H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq). It traced Darwish’s life and literary journey from his early roots in the village of Al-Birwa to his lasting presence in Arab and global cultural memory.