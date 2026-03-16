Future Health – A Global Initiative by Abu Dhabi reveals 2026 theme

ABU DHABI, 16th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Future Health – A Global Initiative by Abu Dhabi on Monday announced its 2026 theme "To Sense is to Predict", reflecting how health systems worldwide can anticipate risk and respond to emerging health challenges, moving towards a health ecosystem that predicts changes and risks early, and supports personalised actions to reduce the burden of disease.

‘To Sense is to Predict’ reflects a fundamental shift in how to approach health, moving away from reactive models of care to approaches grounded in early awareness, continuous sensing, and integrated data. It frames health protection as a proactive process, where risks are identified and addressed before they escalate, to support longer, healthier lives for people everywhere.

Chronic diseases are expected to contribute US$47 trillion in global costs by 2030, and nearly half of the world’s population lacks full access to essential health services, limiting the reach of early detection.

Social-sensing and low-tech mechanisms can extend coverage and enable action where resources are limited, while high-tech sensing can identify risks before complications arise. Together, these approaches can support more affordable and equitable prediction models and help reduce avoidable costs.

“By strengthening how health signals are sensed and interpreted, we can move from disease-based treatment to health-focused prevention with greater confidence, supporting more resilient systems and improved outcomes for communities around the world,” said Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi.

For individuals, sensors can help to identify changes in health to delay or prevent disease. Personal wearable technology like rings, bands, or monitoring devices, and digital platforms, which increasingly capture real-time physiological and behavioural data, are helping to provide more usable and personalised guidance.

At the population level, sensing incorporates the detection and interpretation of physiological signals, biological markers, community behaviours, and environmental conditions that indicate changes in well-being. These signals can then inform more advanced health prediction and prevention.

“By embracing the potential of sensing technologies, Future Health places innovation in the service of humanity, enabling a future where longer, healthier lives are a reality for all,” Al Mansoori added.

Guided by the 2026 theme, Future Health will advance a year-round programme across four interconnected impact areas: Longevity and Precision Medicine; Digital Health and Artificial Intelligence; Health System Resilience and Sustainability; and Investment in Life Sciences.

Alongside its continuous programme of projects, including innovation challenges, research and policy outputs, stakeholder dialogues, and impact-led projects, the Future Health Summit, its annual flagship gathering, will take place later this year and bring global leaders together to advance dialogue, collaboration, and action.