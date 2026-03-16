Eleanor Crook Foundation contributes $1.25 million to Edge of Life campaign

DUBAI, 16th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Eleanor Crook Foundation announced a contribution of $1.25 million (AED4.6 million) in support of the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger.

The campaign was launched in Ramadan by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, with the aim of raising a minimum of AED1 billion to be invested in fighting childhood hunger around the world.

Eleanor Crook Foundation’s contribution is part of a community-wide response from individuals, institutions and private sector firms in support of the campaign, which is being organised in partnership with UNICEF, Save the Children, the Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), and Action Against Hunger.

As childhood hunger remains one of the gravest global challenges, the campaign places special focus on children facing the threat of hunger in the world’s most vulnerable communities, particularly in areas of natural disasters and conflicts, with statistics showing that five children under the age of 5 die of malnutrition and hunger around the world every minute.

William Moore, President and CEO of the Eleanor Crook Foundation, commended the noble goals of the Edge of Life campaign and its commitment to implementing realistic solutions to eradicate child hunger, starting with the urgent response to this global challenge by mobilising efforts and resources to ensure access to nutrition in underserved communities.

"This contribution reflects our humanitarian duty and social responsibility, as well as our appreciation for the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives and its leading role in combating childhood hunger," he said.

The campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions from institutions and individuals across seven main channels, including the campaign’s website (www.edgeoflife.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 4999).

Contributions are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE940340003708472909222).

Contributions via SMS are possible by sending the word “LIFE” to the following du and e& numbers (1034 to donate AED10, 1035 to donate AED50, 1036 to donate AED100 and 1038 to donate AED500).

Other possible platforms for donations are the DubaiNow app and YallaGive.com, under the "Donations" tab for both, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).