Sharjah Excellence Award begins assessment phase for 2025 edition

SHARJAH, 16th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Excellence Award, organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), has officially commenced the assessment phase across all award categories, following the close of the application process and the completion of final submissions for the 2025 edition.

More than 120 participants from various economic sectors have entered the award, underscoring its role in promoting institutional excellence, innovation and economic leadership.

The Sharjah Excellence Award’s Board of Trustees explained that the evaluation phase involves recruiting assessors from across the UAE, selected according to the highest standards of expertise and professional competency.

Nada Al Hajri, General Coordinator of Sharjah Excellence Award, remarked that the current edition of the award has attracted wide participation from private sector institutions and business communities across the UAE and GCC countries.

“Sharjah Excellence Award continuously develops its operational framework and evaluation standards in line with global best practices. This approach strengthens its role in encouraging institutions to adopt quality-driven management principles and leadership practices, while enhancing their institutional performance and competitiveness,” Al Hajri added.

The Sharjah Excellence Award aims to foster a culture of quality within economic establishments and encourage the adoption of best practices that support the establishment of high-performance standards.

The award features eight categories: Sharjah Gulf Localisation Award, Sharjah Gulf Excellence Award, Sharjah Excellence Award, Sharjah Small and Medium Enterprises Award, Sharjah Entrepreneurs Award, Sharjah Social Responsibility Award, Sharjah Best Security Standards Award, and Sharjah Entrepreneurs with Disability Award.