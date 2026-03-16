Dubai Racing Carnival sees record overseas wins with 130 international horses at Meydan

DUBAI, 16th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Winners from five countries celebrated success during the 2025–2026 Dubai Racing Carnival at Meydan Racecourse, marking the most international edition in the 22-year history of the event.

Horses trained in the United Kingdom, Denmark, France and Oman secured 22 overseas victories across 16 race meetings, making it the most successful Carnival yet for international trainers and owners.

Dubai Racing Club welcomed 47 international trainers during the Carnival from the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Czechia, Spain, Oman, Hong Kong and Ireland. A total of 130 overseas-trained horses competed at Meydan, accounting for more than 20 percent of the overall runners.

Among the highlights was a Danish double on 30th January, when Soren Jensen’s Taifuu won the Mawj Stakes and Great Wish, trained by Bent Olsen, captured the Listed Dubai Sprint. Great Wish has since been invited to the G1 Al Quoz Sprint during the Dubai World Cup meeting on 28th March.

British trainer Jamie Osborne enjoyed a strong Carnival with six winners, including Heart Of Honor in the Listed Entisar Stakes and Brotherly Love in the Listed Road to the Kentucky Derby. Both horses are set to compete on Dubai World Cup day in the US$12 million G1 Dubai World Cup and the G2 UAE Derby, respectively.

United Kingdom-based South African trainer Dylan Cunha also recorded two winners, matching the tally of his Newmarket counterpart Richard Spencer. France secured a win through Carnival regular Nicolas Caullery, whose runner Piana claimed the Listed Jumeirah 1000 Guineas.

Erwan Charpy, Head of Department, Racing Operations and International Relations at Dubai Racing Club, said, “This has been by far the most international Dubai Racing Carnival with the largest number of horses as well as trainers.”

He added, “Our quarantine facilities have operated at full capacity, with an average of 12 runners per race throughout the Carnival. We thank John Nicholls and the teams at Dubai International Stables and Dubai World Cup Quarantine for their support.”

Meydan Racecourse is set to welcome more international runners over the coming weeks, with horses arriving from Japan, the United Kingdom, France and the United States ahead of the 30th Dubai World Cup meeting on 28th March.