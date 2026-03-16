UAE President and King of Jordan discuss regional developments and implications for security and stability

ABU DHABI, 16th March, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and His Majesty King Abdullah II, who is on a fraternal visit to the UAE, exchanged greetings and best wishes ahead of Eid Al-Fitr, wishing continued wellbeing, prosperity, and stability for their countries and peoples.

During the meeting, His Highness and the King of Jordan discussed regional developments in light of the escalating military situation and the serious implications it poses for security and stability in the region.

The meeting also addressed the continued Iranian aggression targeting countries in the region, which constitutes a violation of sovereignty and international law and norms and represents a threat to international peace and security.

In this context, His Majesty King Abdullah II reaffirmed Jordan’s solidarity with the UAE regarding all measures it is taking to defend its sovereignty and security and ensure the safety of its people.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also affirmed the UAE’s solidarity with Jordan in confronting the Iranian attacks targeting its sovereignty and security.

Both sides underscored the importance of an immediate halt to the escalating military actions and the need to prioritise dialogue and diplomacy to address outstanding issues in the region in a way that preserves security and prevents further tensions and crises.

The meeting also reviewed the fraternal relations and cooperation between the UAE and Jordan, with both sides emphasising their commitment to continued coordination in a manner that serves their developmental priorities and mutual interests and benefits their peoples.

Attending the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence; H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; Lieutenant General Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces; along with a number of sheikhs, ministers and senior officials.

The meeting was also attended by the accompanying delegation of His Majesty the King of Jordan during the visit.

His Majesty King Abdullah II arrived earlier in the UAE and was received at Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Humaid Obaid Khalifa Obaid Abushibs, President of the UAE Accountability Authority, and a number of senior officials.