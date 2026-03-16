Sports minister highlights 'Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Ramadan Tournament 2026' as community sports model

DUBAI, 16th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports, has lauded the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Ramadan Tournament – Al Wathba 2026 as a premier model for UAE community sports.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Dr Al Falasi noted that the event’s 16 competitions and 10,000 participants reflect a growing national commitment to physical health and the UAE National Sports Strategy.

He emphasised that such initiatives transform sport from a recreational activity into a vital developmental sector, fostering social interaction and a sustainable "sport as a way of life" culture.

The Minister stressed that the Ministry remains dedicated to expanding community participation and leveraging these platforms to discover talent and enhance the nation's quality of life.